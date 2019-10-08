UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches Two New Programmes To Promote Islamic Studies

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:41 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches two new programmes to promote Islamic studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to lay special focus on promoting Islamic education through its various academic programs.

In this connection, two BS programs-Islamic studies and Arabic of four-year duration have been launched from the coming semester, autumn 2019, it was announced here on Tuesday.

According to Director Admissions on Tuesday, the aspiring students could enroll themselves in these programs by October 15.

The University has introduced a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, Master's, M.Phil and Doctoral programs.

The University also offers basic functional courses for illiterates and semi-literates . These programs have given distinction to the University in relation to other educational institutions of Pakistan as it caters to the needs of all age groups and levels of education.

The University's five separate departments, Arabic, Quran and Tafseer, Shari'ah (Islamic Law & Jurisprudence), Islamic Thought, History and Culture and Hadith and Seerah are running various programs.

There are MPhil and PhD-level programs and the University is producing and selecting valuable books and allied material for conducting research.

The University is also offering many courses of Islamic Studies and Arabic Language from Secondary school to Graduation level.

The courses in M.Phil Islamic Studies had also been started. The University also offered variety of Arabic course in which the most important course is ATTC Arabic Teachers Training Course.

