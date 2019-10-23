UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches BA Associate-degree In Five Disciplines

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:39 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches BA associate-degree in five disciplines

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) program in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) program in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25.The five disciplines are: General Arts, library Science, B.Com, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami.

The University has introduced the Associate degree in bachelor Arts for the current semester (Autumn 2019), so as to meet the academic needs of the students.According to Director Admissions, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course in accordance with the decision of the Higher education Commission and the prevailing practices and rules of the University.

Admission could also be applied through Online.

Meanwhile, the University has announced that October 25 (Friday) is also the last date for enrollment in its post-graduate programs, M.Sc/MA/M.Ed and Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA.The applicants could visit the University's official website to see the eligibility and other requirements for taking admission in the post-graduate programs.Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university's main campus, regional offices, and the coordinating offices across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

