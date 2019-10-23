Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches BA associate-degree in five disciplines

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) programme in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) programme in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25.

The five disciplines are: General Arts, library Science, B.Com, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami, a press release here on Wednesday said. The university has introduced the associate degree in Bachelor of Arts for the current semester (Autumn 2019), so as to meet the academic needs of the students.

According to Director Admissions, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course in accordance with the decision of the Higher education Commission and the prevailing practices and rules of the university.

Admission could also be applied through online.

Meanwhile, the university has announced that October 25 (Friday) is also the last date for enrolment in its postgraduate programmes, M Sc/MA/M.

Ed and Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA.

It was hoped that the students would avail the opportunity to continue their future study. On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Special Facilitation Desks have been set up at the university's 51 regional offices to guide and help the students in the admission process.

The applicants could visit the university's official website to see the eligibility and other requirements for taking admission in the post-graduate programmes.

Admission forms and prospectus could be obtained from the sale points at the university's main campus, regional offices and the coordinating offices across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.