UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches BA Associate-degree In Five Disciplines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches BA associate-degree in five disciplines

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) programme in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BA (Associate degree) programme in five disciplines, in which interested students could apply for admission by October 25.

The five disciplines are: General Arts, library Science, B.Com, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami, a press release here on Wednesday said. The university has introduced the associate degree in Bachelor of Arts for the current semester (Autumn 2019), so as to meet the academic needs of the students.

According to Director Admissions, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course in accordance with the decision of the Higher education Commission and the prevailing practices and rules of the university.

Admission could also be applied through online.

Meanwhile, the university has announced that October 25 (Friday) is also the last date for enrolment in its postgraduate programmes, M Sc/MA/M.

Ed and Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA.

It was hoped that the students would avail the opportunity to continue their future study. On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Special Facilitation Desks have been set up at the university's 51 regional offices to guide and help the students in the admission process.

The applicants could visit the university's official website to see the eligibility and other requirements for taking admission in the post-graduate programmes.

Admission forms and prospectus could be obtained from the sale points at the university's main campus, regional offices and the coordinating offices across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

Related Topics

Visit Guide Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University October HEC 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

14 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.