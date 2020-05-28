UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches MS-program In Library And Information Sciences (MLIS)

Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched MS-program in Library and Information Sciences (MLIS) for semester Spring 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched MS-program in library and Information Sciences (MLIS) for semester Spring 2020.

The last date for taking admission in this merit-based program is June 5, it was stated here on Thursday.

According to Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, the MLIS program is aimed at providing an opportunity to enhance the knowledge and skills as well as qualifications in the field of Library and Information Sciences.

It was being offered keeping in view the need of AIOU graduates and others who are already in the field and intend to promote their professional skill.

There are many LIS graduates of AIOU who are working in various libraries of the country and innumerable graduates of other universities having little opportunities to have master degree in the subject as regular student and they desire to have it without leaving their homes and the place of work.

The desiring applicants have been asked to apply for the admission through Online by the stipulated date.

The University has recently digitalized its learning management system to provide education to its post-graduate students through Online system.

