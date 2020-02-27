UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Matric/FA Admissions To Be Closed On Tuesday

Thu 27th February 2020

First phase of admissions of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) that include Matric and FA programs for the Semester Spring, 2020 will be closed on Tuesday (March 3)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) First phase of admissions of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) that include Matric and FA programs for the Semester Spring, 2020 will be closed on Tuesday (March 3).There will be no further extension in this date, it was announced here on Thursday.

The designated banks around the country have been directed to receive the admissions' fee of Matric, FA as well as for admission in Certificate Courses and Open Tech Courses till the closing time on March 3.The interested Pakistanis including those living in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain have also been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (spring, 2020), Admission forms and prospectus for these programs could be downloaded from the University's websitehttp://del.aiou.edu.pk

