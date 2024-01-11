Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD To Collaborate For Improving Basic Education, Enhance Literacy, Provide Skilled Education

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic education, enhance literacy, provide skilled education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday for a collaboration between the two institutions to improve basic education, enhance literacy and provide skilled education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday for a collaboration between the two institutions to improve basic education, enhance literacy and provide skilled education.

The joint initiatives will include enrolling out-of-school children, providing internship opportunities to students, conducting project-based joint research activities, and organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

The MoU includes the use of AIOU's studios for recording lectures and lessons, as well as exchanging magazines, newsletters, books, and other literature of mutual interest. In addition, NCHD will provide internship opportunities to AIOU students.

The MoU was signed by Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education, Dr.

Muhammad Ajmal and Director General, NCHD Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by the Dean, Faculty of Education, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman, Executive Director, ORIC, Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Director, Coordination and Follow-up, Dr. Syed Amir Shah, and other faculty members.

Director Education, Habibullah Khan, Deputy Director Education, Tahir Hameed Wayan and Deputy Director Literacy, Tahir Zubair from NCHD participated in the event.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his satisfaction regarding the availability of internship opportunities for AIOU students. He also pledged to provide full support to NCHD for teachers' training program.

DG, NCHD, Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood highlighted the importance of cooperation between AIOU and NCHD and expressed his desire to make better use of AIOU's extensive setup in the country.

Related Topics

Education Habibullah Khan Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Event From

Recent Stories

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

3 minutes ago
 Haroon Arshad eager to relish the U19 World Cup ch ..

Haroon Arshad eager to relish the U19 World Cup challenge

3 minutes ago
 SCCI demands USAID-ERDA to double grant for empowe ..

SCCI demands USAID-ERDA to double grant for empowerment of youth

3 minutes ago
 President directs insurance company to refund Rs 1 ..

President directs insurance company to refund Rs 100,000 with profit

11 minutes ago
 PITB concludes 3-day training for 50th Common Poli ..

PITB concludes 3-day training for 50th Common Police Service of Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan eye series win against New Zealand to kic ..

Pakistan eye series win against New Zealand to kick off T20 World Cup preparatio ..

16 minutes ago
Info Minister urges political parties to come up w ..

Info Minister urges political parties to come up with realistic economic reforms ..

34 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar

16 minutes ago
 A world embracing digitization presents gift to Ch ..

A world embracing digitization presents gift to China: CIFTIS Forum

16 minutes ago
 Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

16 minutes ago
 FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

3 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education