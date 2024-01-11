Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic education, enhance literacy, provide skilled education

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday for a collaboration between the two institutions to improve basic education, enhance literacy and provide skilled education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Thursday for a collaboration between the two institutions to improve basic education, enhance literacy and provide skilled education.

The joint initiatives will include enrolling out-of-school children, providing internship opportunities to students, conducting project-based joint research activities, and organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

The MoU includes the use of AIOU's studios for recording lectures and lessons, as well as exchanging magazines, newsletters, books, and other literature of mutual interest. In addition, NCHD will provide internship opportunities to AIOU students.

The MoU was signed by Chairman, Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education, Dr.

Muhammad Ajmal and Director General, NCHD Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood Ahmed.

The ceremony was attended by the Dean, Faculty of Education, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman, Executive Director, ORIC, Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Director, Coordination and Follow-up, Dr. Syed Amir Shah, and other faculty members.

Director Education, Habibullah Khan, Deputy Director Education, Tahir Hameed Wayan and Deputy Director Literacy, Tahir Zubair from NCHD participated in the event.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his satisfaction regarding the availability of internship opportunities for AIOU students. He also pledged to provide full support to NCHD for teachers' training program.

DG, NCHD, Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood highlighted the importance of cooperation between AIOU and NCHD and expressed his desire to make better use of AIOU's extensive setup in the country.