Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) notifies new dates for its postponed exams

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled its papers which were earlier set for June 3 and 4

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled its papers which were earlier set for June 3 and 4.According to notification issued by the Department of Examination, the Matric, FA and FSc papers will now take place on July 12 and June 28 respectively.Similarly, the new dates for postponed papers for ADE, B.A, BBA, B.Ed, MSc, MS and Ph.D are July 12 and July 15.The papers were re-scheduled due to Eid-ul-fitar vacations.The already notified centers and timing of these exams will remain unchanged.

The roll number slips already issued to the students will be valid and acceptable, it was added.Meanwhile practical exams of F.

Sc program for the Semester Autumn 2018 will start from 24th June.

The exams will continue till July 5 at Exam Centers set up at various cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad.According to Controller Exams Sohail Nazir Rana, roll number slips have been sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses.

The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University's website www.aiou.edu.pk.The exams are schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours. For further information, the students could contact the relevant regions or the office of Controller of Exams on telephone no. 051-9250051, 051-9057648.