Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Offers Russian Language Course

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 06:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU), Russia, is offering a three-month course in 'Russian Language'.

Experienced trainers from Russian universities will teach course online for the first three weeks, a press release on Monday said.

During the course, the students will be taught face-to-face at "Russian Language and Culture Center for Pakistan" in AIOU for the remaining two months.

Admission to this course is free and the form is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students from all educational institutions including AIOU can apply.

Trainers from USPU will assess the language skills of students upon completion of the course to award a completion certificate.

This certificate will help students apply for hundreds of scholarships at the master's and PhD levels in Russia.

It is pertinent to mention here that a letter of intent was signed on April 17, 2023 between Allama Iqbal Open University and Ural State Pedagogical University, Russia to establish a "Russian Language and Culture Center for Pakistan" in the AIOU, according to which the university has established this center and starting this language course.

For more information and details about this course, students can contact International Collaboration and Exchange Office, AIOU by emailing at overseas@aiou.edu.pk and ice@aiou.edu.pk.

