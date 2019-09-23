Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admission for its MEd/BEd programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community.The admission in these programs of different time-duration will remain open till October 15.The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University has also offered one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed program into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying it teaching program accordingly.