UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Opens Admission For Its MEd/BEd Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens admission for its MEd/BEd programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programs (MEd and BEd) for capacity-building of the teaching community.The admission in these programs of different time-duration will remain open till October 15.The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University has also offered one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed program into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying it teaching program accordingly.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University October HEC

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy, Syrian Foreign Minister Meet to ..

1 minute ago

Oil rallies on MidEast tensions, stocks weighed by ..

42 seconds ago

NIA to charge sheet Yasin Malik, 4 other hurriyat ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

University approved for Chakwal: Punjab Chief Mini ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.