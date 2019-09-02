Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens its post-graduates' admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened its admissions (Autumn 2019) for MA/MSc, Teacher training programs and BS/ BBA (four year-in blended mode) As per an announcement, admission will continue till October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened its admissions (Autumn 2019) for MA/MSc, Teacher training programs and BS/ BBA (four year-in blended mode) As per an announcement, admission will continue till October 15. Admissions of continuing students of BA program has also been opened accordingly.

The MA-level program includes urdu, Arabic, Islamic Studies and M. Com (Accounting and Finance), while MSc's disciplines are: Economics, Public Nutrition, Pakistan Studies, Administrative sciences and Gender and Women studies.

The University has also launched Associate Degree programs in education, Commerce and business.

Besides this post-graduate diploma is being offered in Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship and Supply Chain management. There is also six-month duration French online.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Special Desk has been set up at the University's 49 regional offices to facilities the aspiring students in the admission process.