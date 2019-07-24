UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Overseas Students' Exam Begins On July 29

Wed 24th July 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) overseas students' exam begins on July 29

Final exam of Metric (Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Final exam of Metric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5 years) and COL MBA programs for overseas students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin from July 29.These exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain

Pakistani missions in these countries will conduct the Exams, this was announced here on Wednesday.Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the University's official website.Meanwhile, the AIOU has launched special academic programs for overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the Gulf countries for autumn 2019 session.

The programs offered include Secondary school Certificate (Matric), Higher Secondary School Certificate ( FA, I.com), Allisan-ul-Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arabic Bol Chall, , Dars-i-Nizami short-term courses.According to Director Admissions, prospectus and admissions forms have been made available at the University's website.

Interested students could send their applications to the overseas section of the University.The interested Pakistanis have been asked to enroll themselves in the on-going admission (autumn, 2019), by September 4.

