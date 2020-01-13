UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Places Assignments Marks Of Master Programs At Website

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) places assignments marks of Master programs at website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday put academic assignments marks of its Master programs for the Semester Spring, 2019 on its website for information of the enrolled students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday put academic assignments marks of its Master programs for the Semester Spring, 2019 on its website for information of the enrolled students.

The concerned students have been advised to visit the website to check their marks. In case of any error or laps, they may contact the University's Examination Department.

The correction could be done before the announcement of the final exams result that is expected to be announced soon.

In addition, results of BA programe is expected to be declared in next two days.

Related Topics

Visit Allama Iqbal Open University May 2019

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

34 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

37 minutes ago

Explosion rocks Stockholm residential building

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone Faisalabad to create ..

3 minutes ago

No flour shortage in Khanewal: DC

3 minutes ago

Man shot dead at district kutcheri Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.