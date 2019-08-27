UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Plans To Educate Prisoners

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) plans to educate prisoners

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned various educational programmes for imparting education to prisoners in jails all over the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has planned various educational programmes for imparting education to prisoners in jails all over the country.

Dr Ubaid Aslam, Regional Director (AIOU) while addressing the concluding session of B.Ed workshop at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Bhowana Bazaar here on Tuesday said that AIOU was playing key role in imparting quality education to youth at their homes even in far-flung area through distance learning educational system.

Dr Ubaid said that admission and education for prisoners would be completely free. Examination of prisoners will be conducted in jail premises, he added.

He urged the students to follow the philosophy of "Sadaqat, Adalat and Shujat" of poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and play their role in development of the country as well as the nation.

Principal Mrs Qamar Sultana, and number of teachers were present on the occasion.

