Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Playing Vital Role In Enhancing Literacy Rate In Country Through Distance Learning: Regional Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:02 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate in country through distance learning: Regional director

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and specially the students of far-flung areas are being benefited

ATTOCC (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is playing vital role in enhancing literacy rate of the country through distant learning and specially the students of far-flung areas are being benefited.

Attock Campus AIOU's Regional Director Malik Amanullah said this while talking to newsmen here on Thursday.

He said the AIOU had extended admission dates for Spring 2020 semester classes and also granted relaxation in submission of assignments to the students for Autumn 2019 semester keeping in view the problems being faced by them because of lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that for 11000 students who got admission in Autumn 2019 semester, more than 700 tutors were appointed for them.

Malik Aman said assignments results of Autumn 2019 semester have been submitted by the tutors and soon these results would be made available online.

AIOU regional director said that due to lockdown, dates for admission in Spring Semester 2020 classes have also been extended and students have been given option to deposit fee in two installments.

Replying to a question Malik Amanullah said that formalities were being completed for the construction of new building of the campus.

