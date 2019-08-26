UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Post-graduates' Admissions To Begin From September 1

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced its post-graduates' level admissions will begin from September 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced its post-graduates' level admissions will begin from September 1.

The admissions are being opened for MA/MSc, teacher training programmes and BS (four year-blended mode).

As per an announcement, admission will continue till October 15. Admissions of continuing students of BA programme will also be started from September 1.

The MA-level programme include urdu, Arabic, Islamic Studies and M.

Com (Accounting and Finance), while MSc's disciplines are: Economics, Public Nutrition, Pakistan Studies, Administrative sciences and Gender and Women studies.

The university will also be launching Associate Degree programmes in education, Commerce and business.

Besides this post-graduate diploma is being offered in Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship and Supply Chain management. There will also be BBA programme (Four years) and six-month duration French online.

