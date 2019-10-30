Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) postpones exams of next three days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams (Semester spring 2019) that were scheduled to take place during the next three days, on country-wide basis on anticipation of law and order situation .

According to a notification issued here by the Department of the examinations, the University had rescheduled the on-going examination of FA and BA program.

The exams that were fixed for October 31, November 1 and 2, will now be held on December 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

The timing of the re-scheduled exams will be the same, as per the date-sheet issued earlier. The roll slips will be valid for postponed exams as well.

The students have been conveyed the same through SMS's messages, said Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana.