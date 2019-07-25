UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Provides Fee Concession To 20,466 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee concession to 20,466 students

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has provided fee concession to 20,466 in the financial year of 2018-19 following its policy of ensuring 'Education to ALL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has provided fee concession to 20,466 in the financial year of 2018-19 following its policy of ensuring 'Education to ALL'.The number of beneficiaries having fee concession under the University's scholarship schemes was 20,466 in the last fiscal year (2018-19) compared to 19, 226 in the corresponding period, a press release received here said on Thursday.

The AIOU has offered scholarship to a large number of students that is a record in the history of the university.

In order to accommodate maximum number of deserving students in each academic semester, the amount of fee-concessions was the more than allocated budget in the financial year 2018-19.� According to Director Students' Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has given standing instructions that no citizen of the country should be left without education owing to financial reason.

The Vice Chancellor has announced while addressing an academic meeting that financial constraint would be no longer a hurdle in receiving education from the AIOU that caters the educational needs of around 1.

4 million students annually through distance learning system.

There are ten scholarships schemes of the University, under which the deserving students take benefit to continue their future study.

As per the policy, if annual income of a student or his parents is less than Rs. 3, 60,000, he can apply for fee concession in a particular program under the scholarship schemes, through his respective regional office.

Each desiring student is required to meet prescribed criteria. The case of fee-concession is finally considered and approved by an Assessment Committee, set up for this purpose at the regional level.�� The AIOU is only University in the country that is providing free Matric-level education to the students from Baluchistan and the tribal regions. The number of such students who availed the facility was 1,376 in the recent year.��The AIOU has made available secondary-level free education to marginalized or less-developed areas of the country that includes disabled persons, prisoners,drop-out girls, and transgender.

Related Topics

Education Budget Student Allama Iqbal Open University All From Million

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

2 minutes ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

22 minutes ago

Fans invited to vote for Pakistan’s greatest Tes ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.