Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Provides Books To Its Students On Fast-track Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:25 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides books to its students on fast-track basis

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)has upgraded books' mailing process to provide academic supportto its around 1.4 million students across the country on annualbasis

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)has upgraded books' mailing process to provide academic supportto its around 1.4 million students across the country on annualbasis.On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University's mailing department took some extrameasures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of�state-of-the-art' technology.This aimed at giving maximum study period to the students,enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.We are trying to follow an annual academic Calendar in doing thishuge job, providing text books to nearly seven lac students for onesemester, said officials of the Mailing Department.

So far the books have been dispatched to more than four lakhenrolled students of Matric, FA and BA programs for semesterautumn, 2019.

The process will be completed at the earliest. Thetask of mailing of books to students of post-graduate programs willbe undertaken by the end of this month.Timely mailing of books will ensure conducting of examination andannouncement of results as per the schedule.Meanwhile, the University is also in process of digitising its overallacademic working, so as to facilitate the students in the studyprocess, providing online study material as well.At the M.Phil and PhD-level, the students have already startedreceiving the books online, according to the directions of the ViceChancellor, the official added.

