Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Puts Its Textbooks On Website

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

As a major step forward facilitating its around 1.4 million students around the country, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the soft copy of its textbooks on its official website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :As a major step forward facilitating its around 1.4 million students around the country, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the soft copy of its textbooks on its official website.

The books from Matric to PhD programmes have been provided in a PDF's form, that could be down-loaded by visiting the website, the university announced here on Friday.

This is the first time in the university's history, that the students have been given the facility of going through the soft copies for preparation of their assignments and exams.

While the expediting its current practice of sending the books to the students by mail in original form, the University took an extra measure supporting the students in their academic pursuits.

This is part of the major digital transformation work, the AIOU initiated recently, on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

As per the VC's commitment, "We are engaged in upgrading the university's overall working through the use of new technology in order to ensure quality education and to provide best educational services to our students", the official said.

The alternative measure, putting soft copies of the books on the internet will help the students to prepare their assignments within the scheduled time. It will also reduce students' complains of submitting late assignments owing to delay in timely receipt of books.

