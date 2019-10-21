UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Re-introduces Ten Vocational, Technical Training Courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-introduced ten special courses of vocational and technical training for which admission could be applied before October 25, it was stated here on Monday.

These Courses are aimed at capacity-building of the people who are already engaged in technical work. Special certificates will be awarded to them on successful completion of the courses.

These consisted of one semester, six-month duration. The courses include auto servicing, electrical wiring, auto electrician, auto mechanical services, plumbing, welding, refrigeration and air conditioning, steel fixing, quality surveyor and civil draftsman.

While highlighting the importance of the courses, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said, the University has focused on socio-economic needs of the people while developing new academic programs.

He hoped that maximum number of people will benefit from such programs to improve their professional skill and academic standing.

With affordable fee structure, the AIOU has launched around 1200 academic programs to meet the educational needs of the people.

The University is providing access to thousands of those people particularly females are unable to join formal educational system due to social and financial impediments.

It also proved most beneficial for on-job section of society, as it facilitating them to continue their education while earning their livelihood.

The University provides flexible education covering all segments irrespective of their age and living-distance.

