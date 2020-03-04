Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-launches teachers' training programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) for semester, spring 2020 in accordance with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) for semester, spring 2020 in accordance with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The admissions in these programs would remain opened till April 15, it was announced here on Wednesday.

According to Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has recently been revised to ensure their quality in line with new learning practices.

Contents development and delivery are the hallmark of all the programs. The University's teaching programs are most popular in the country, with the highest enrollment, out of nearly 1.

4 million students.

The MEd (One Year) program, as per new road-map of HEC with Specialization comprises five categories including Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The BEd (1-1/2 Years) Eligibility: M.A/M.Sc/BS or BA Hons (4 Years) Minimum Second Divisioin (except in education) Bed (2-1/2) Years) (Science Education) Eligibility: BA/BSc, Minimum Second Division Bed (4 Yeas) Science Education (Admissions in 1st semester) Eligibility: FSc / A level (Minimum Second Division ) Secondary Teacher Education . (Admission In 1st semester ) Eligibility: Intermediate ( Minimum Second Division.