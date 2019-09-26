Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sends admissions' forms of BA programs to its countrywide regions

UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent prospectuses and admission forms of BA programs to its countrywide regions to facilitate the aspiring students at their door-steps

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has sent prospectuses and admission forms of BA programs to its countrywide regions to facilitate the aspiring students at their door-steps.Prospectuses and admission forms have also been placed at the University's website.

Admission could also be applied through Online.According to Director admissions, the university has allowed BA admission in its current semester (Autumn 2019), with renaming as Associate degree.The admissions started in BA programs includes; General Science, Library Science, B.

Com, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami.

The students, interested in these programs have been advised to take admission in the program latest by October 15.In addition, the University has issued computerized forms to its continuing students enabling them to complete the two-year's BA program.The University's Sale Points at its 49 regional offices and elsewhere across the country will be kept open on Saturday and Sunday for issuing the Forms and Prospects.Admission fee will only be accepted through Bank Challen.

