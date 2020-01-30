Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sends provisional certificates to passed-out students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched provisional certificates (Completers) of Matric, FA and BA programmes to the students who have completed their academic program in Semester Spring, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched provisional certificates (Completers) of Matric, FA and BA programmes to the students who have completed their academic program in Semester Spring, 2019.

The same have also been placed at the University's website to facilitate the students to take admission in next program, a press release said on Thursday.

According to Controller Exams, Web-based completers would be accepted for enrollment in ongoing admissions.

Meanwhile, admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 were continued. The applications for Matric, FA programs would be received till February 21, while forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) would be received till February 14.