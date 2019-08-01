Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sets August 19 last date for merit-based admissions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 19 as the last date forapplying admissions in its merit-based programs, including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS.The admissions could only be applied through online.

The University has introduced a comprehensive digitalcommunication network that facilitates the students of higher education in the admission process.

According to Director Admissions, for its autumn 2019 semester, the University has opened admissions for PhDPhysics, Chemistry, MS/MPil Chemistry, Physics and Mass Communication.

The BS programs include Physic,Botany, Mathematics, Statistics and Environment sciences.These programs are arranged only in Islamabad Campus. For the coming semester, the AIOU has also launchedBS Computer Science program for Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, besidesRawalpindi, Islamabad Campuses.