Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) sets August 19 as last date for ,erit-based PhD, Mphil,MS,BS admissions

(@imziishan)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 19 (Monday) as the last date for applying admissions in its merit-based programs, including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 19 (Monday) as the last date for applying admissions in its merit-based programs, including PhD, MPhil, MS and BS.

The admissions could only be applied through Online portal. The University has introduced a comprehensive digital communication network that facilitates the students of higher education in the admission process.

According to Director Admissions, the University has opened admissions for PhD Physics, Chemistry, MS/MPil Chemistry, Physics and Mass Communication for its autumn 2019 semester.

The BS programs include Physic, Botany, Mathematics, Statistics and Environment sciences.

These programs are arranged only in Islamabad Campus. For the coming semester, the AIOU has also launched BS Computer Science program for Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, besides Rawalpindi, IslamabadCampuses.

The University has also announced schedule of entry test of these programs. As per schedule, August 21 is for the test and interview of MS/Phil programs, while August 22 is of PhD programs.

Merit-list will be displayed on August 28. The last date for fee submission of the programs is September 2.

The prescribed merit-criteria will be strictly followed in the admissions process, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

There will be no compromise on the quality and transparency in conducting and running these programs, Director Admissions added.