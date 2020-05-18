UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sets June 5 Last Day For Admission In Media Studies

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set June 5 as the last day for taking admission in Post-graduate programs including MS Mass Communication for semester Spring 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set June 5 as the last day for taking admission in Post-graduate programs including MS Mass Communication for semester Spring 2020.

The desiring ones could apply through online to get them enrolled in these programs before the stipulated date.

Enrollment in the MSc Mass Communication (Media studies) is merit-based and the admission is on country-wide basis. Eligibility for admission in the program is second-class bachelor degree from recognized institution.

According to Chairman Department of Mass Communication Dr. Saqib Riaz on Monday, the University strictly adheres to prescribed merit-criteria in the admission process, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum to ensure quality of education.

The program is mainly based on social sciences focus, which is completed in two-year duration, through distance learning system.

It also consists of research thesis as an option. At the end of the study period, students were required to do three months internship in an accredited media organization.

From autumn 2019 semester, the AIOU had also launched BS (four year) Mass Communication.

The University had already running M.Phil and Ph.D in this particular discipline for the last many years. Thousands of students and working journalists all over the country had been taking advantage of it, improving their academic profile and professional practices.

This was for first time that the University had also launched BS-level program in the media's studies that meets the professional needs of the working journalists.

It may be mentioned here that the University has recently strengthened its Online mode of teaching, meeting the academic needs of the post-graduate students through the use of new technology.

