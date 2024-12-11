Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strives to educate every child: VC

Education is the fundamental right of every child, but unfortunately, in our beloved homeland, approximately over 22 million children are still deprived of schooling. Nevertheless, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making every effort to provide education to out-of-school children, said Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor, AIOU in a statement issued on the occasion of International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Education is the fundamental right of every child, but unfortunately, in our beloved homeland, approximately over 22 million children are still deprived of schooling. Nevertheless, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making every effort to provide education to out-of-school children, said Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor, AIOU in a statement issued on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The Vice-Chancellor has stated that AIOU has allocated a handsome amount in its annual budget for financial support and fee concession to poor students.

In addition to offering fee concessions to marginalized students, the university provides free Matric education to children of tribal districts (former FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

Dr. Nasir has further stated that AIOU also offers free education to transgender individuals and prison inmates, while students with disabilities receive special fee concessions.