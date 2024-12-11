Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Strives To Educate Every Child: VC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 10:52 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strives to educate every child: VC

Education is the fundamental right of every child, but unfortunately, in our beloved homeland, approximately over 22 million children are still deprived of schooling. Nevertheless, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making every effort to provide education to out-of-school children, said Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor, AIOU in a statement issued on the occasion of International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Education is the fundamental right of every child, but unfortunately, in our beloved homeland, approximately over 22 million children are still deprived of schooling. Nevertheless, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making every effort to provide education to out-of-school children, said Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor, AIOU in a statement issued on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The Vice-Chancellor has stated that AIOU has allocated a handsome amount in its annual budget for financial support and fee concession to poor students.

In addition to offering fee concessions to marginalized students, the university provides free Matric education to children of tribal districts (former FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

Dr. Nasir has further stated that AIOU also offers free education to transgender individuals and prison inmates, while students with disabilities receive special fee concessions.

Recent Stories

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

10 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

3 minutes ago
 Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

3 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

4 minutes ago
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

4 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

10 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cric ..

Four matches decided in Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament

4 minutes ago
 Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, ..

Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,S ..

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, direct ..

CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education