Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Office Suspends Exams

Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:39 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur regional office suspends exams

All the scheduled exams of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur center will remain suspended till the closer of the educational institutions by the government, in wake of coronavirus outbreak

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :All the scheduled exams of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur center will remain suspended till the closer of the educational institutions by the government, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release here on Tuesday, the AIOU Regional Office Sukkur has clarified that they will notify the new examinations' schedule after re-opening of the institutions. In rescheduling the academic activities, policy and instructions of the government will be strictly followed, it added.

