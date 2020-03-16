UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Takes Preventive Measures For Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) takes preventive measures for Corona Virus

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday has issued message for students and tutors at its website as preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday has issued message for students and tutors at its website as preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19.

In a message on Monday, AIOU advised the students to send admissions' form and other applications through Post Offices or apply online.

Tutors and students have also been informed to avoid visiting the University or its regional campuses till April 5.

For any query/trouble they can contact the University's helpline 051-111-112-468.

In addition, in compliance with the decisions of National Security Committee and directives of the HEC, examinations of the University for the semester Autumn 2019 have been postponed throughout the country from March 14.

Workshops of all programmes, throughout the country (including the Main Campus) were also been postponed.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University March April HEC 2019 Post All From

Recent Stories

Moscow Presents Report on 96 Living Veterans of La ..

9 minutes ago

Ukrainian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronavir ..

9 minutes ago

No Decisions Yet on State of Emergency in Russia A ..

10 minutes ago

Repatriation of stranded Umrah pilgrims within nex ..

11 minutes ago

Five killed in blast, fire at oil, gas facility in ..

8 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 6 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.