Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Accept Web-based Results For Next Admission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:38 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students taking admissions in Spring, 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will accept web-based provincial certificate (result) to facilitate its students taking admissions in Spring, 2020 semester.

As per the announcement, the eligible students could apply for admission for MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas till June 5, along with the required documents.

Recently declared results have been placed at the University's official website and simultaneously, result intimation cards were issued to the students at their postal address.

It may be mentioned here that as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the University was taking all possible measures to guide and help the students in carrying out their educational activities during the current crisis, in the wake of COVID-19.

The SOPs issued by the government were being strictly followed in all administrative and academic matters, particularly those relating to admissions, exams and contents' delivery system.

