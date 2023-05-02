Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to close admissions tomorrow

Americans say the poor quality of their national political leadership is the biggest problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 4, (Thursday) as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate programs for the semester spring 2023.

According to AIOU, the Programs offered in this phase include Associate degree (BA, B.Com), Associate degree in (education, Human Resource Management and, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years), BS (ODL programs), BBA and Postgraduate Diploma programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university's website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The students have been instructed to apply online and submit fee by the evening of May 4 to avoid the late fee charges.

(Continuing students) have been allowed to enroll till May 11 without late fee charges.

Moreover, the university has completed the process of admissions for matriculation and FA programs and appointment of tutors.

Books have been dispatched to the students, and they are instructed to prepare the assignments as per the schedule and send them to the respective tutors in time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the assignments received after the due dates will be considered late and will not be acceptable.