UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Close Admissions Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to close admissions tomorrow

Americans say the poor quality of their national political leadership is the biggest problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 4, (Thursday) as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate programs for the semester spring 2023.

According to AIOU, the Programs offered in this phase include Associate degree (BA, B.Com), Associate degree in (education, Human Resource Management and, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.Ed (1.5 Years, 2.5 Years and 4 Years), BS (ODL programs), BBA and Postgraduate Diploma programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university's website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The students have been instructed to apply online and submit fee by the evening of May 4 to avoid the late fee charges.

(Continuing students) have been allowed to enroll till May 11 without late fee charges.

Moreover, the university has completed the process of admissions for matriculation and FA programs and appointment of tutors.

Books have been dispatched to the students, and they are instructed to prepare the assignments as per the schedule and send them to the respective tutors in time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the assignments received after the due dates will be considered late and will not be acceptable.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University May

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

22 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

22 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

22 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

22 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.