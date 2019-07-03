UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Collaborate With UK University For Tutors' Training

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will collaborate with Open University of UK for training of its tutors to up-grade their professional standing, enabling them to provide best possible teaching support to its students across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will collaborate with Open University of UK for training of its tutors to up-grade their professional standing, enabling them to provide best possible teaching support to its students across the country.

"We are in process of mutual arrangements to undertake the training at the earliest," this was announced by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum during his visit to the Regional offices in Southern Punjab.

The training will part of Learning Management System, initially for those who are engaged in providing tutorial support to the post-graduate students.

The training could be arranged for master-trainers through online and face-to-face mode of learning.

It has been proposed to the award certificate to the tutors on the successful completion of the training. Certificates will be jointed issued by the AIOU and the Open-University of UK.

In the longer term, the AIOU could explore accreditation/validation of the AIOU e-tutors through the UK Higher Education academy (HEA) or another suitable option.

The e-tutors will need time to build expertise and skills to claim accreditation.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the tutors are the backbone of the University's teaching system and they are needed to meet the required professional standard.

Training, he added will be arranged by the University from its own financial resources, and the tutors could volunteer themselves for their participation.

Meanwhile, he said the University is also in process of strengthening it regional offices across the country, so that they could provide best possible services to the students, whose annual strength is more than 1.4 million.

His visit to the regions, he said is aimed at personally monitoring and examining on the spot necessary requirements for strengthening infrastructural and academic network of the regions, he added.

Keeping in view the importance of the regional network, the University has recently increased the regional campuses from from 44 to 49. There is a proposal of opening more campuses for facilitating the students providing education at their door-step.

