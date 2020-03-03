UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Enforce Digital Automation System By Next Semester

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will completely switch over to digital automaton system by next semester (Autumn 2020) in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its working at various levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will completely switch over to digital automaton system by next semester (Autumn 2020) in order to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its working at various levels.

While following a road-map of digital transformation, the University has already made a considerable headway in bringing about qualitative improvement in its students' relating services, during the last few months.

This was stated here on Tuesday by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum while addressing a meeting of regional heads.

The meeting was convened to review the performance and output of the regional offices, particularly in the context of admissions that now has entered into the second phase, to enroll the students in graduate and teachers' training programs by April 15 for spring 2020 semester.

In order to achieve the ultimate goal of quality education and to ensure availability of best possible services for its 1.4 million students, the automation was being enforced for up-gradation of academic infrastructure, students' support system and having a better connectivity among the headquarters and 54 regional regional offices across the country.

The digital transformation, taking advantage of new technology was a big challenge, that was being achieved very smoothly, by putting in place a strong and cost-effective IT's system and providing required training to the staff members at the regional level It was noted at the meeting that as the result of automaton system, there has been a reasonable increase in the students' enrollment in the recent semesters, as well as pursuing annual academic Calendar for timely holding of exams, appointments of tutors and mailing of books.

Director Regional Services Inamullah Shaikh told the meeting that the digital transformation, initiated 14 months back went through very successfully particularly in dealing with matters relating to appointment of tutors and running various academic programs. During this period, online system was rolled out to make admission, books' mailing and examination process more efficient and transparent.

Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his address further said the University facilitated and empowered its regional offices, with additional resources enabling them to handle students-related affairs more efficiently and to expand academic network.

He assured that the matters relating to timely appointment of tutors and provision of books to the students will be addressed on urgent basis.

The regional Directors, during detailed deliberations reviewed the ongoing admissions (Spring 2020) and discussed ways and means to further improve students' enrollment of its various programs.

Various proposals were discussed during the meeting to improve the administrative and financial matters of the University and strengthening the regional offices, which the Vice Chancellor said are their backbone in providing best possible services to the masses through distance learning system.

The Regional Directors thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for further strengthening and facilitating them in the running the University's affairs as per the need of the students and ensuring availability of quality education to all.

