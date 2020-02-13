UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Enroll Students In Post-graduate Programs Till Friday: AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is last day for admission in MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) programs for (Spring 2020).As per the University's annual calendar, there will be no further extension in this date

The admissions could be applied through Online.The Admission test for these merit-based programs will be held from February 17 to 24.The merit list of the selected candidates would be placed at the University's website after the conclusion of the test.

