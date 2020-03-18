UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Enroll Students For 2nd Phase Admissions' Till April 15

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to enroll students for 2nd phase admissions' till April 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for the 2nd phase admissions of the semester Spring, this year till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for the 2nd phase admissions of the semester Spring, this year till April 15.

As preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19, the inspiring students have been advised to send admissions' form through Post Offices or apply online. Students have also been advised to avoid visiting the University or its regional campuses till April 5.

According to Director Admissions on Wednesday, academic programs offered in the 2nd Phase admissions include: five M.

Sc programs, eight MA programs, eleven Post-graduate diplomas, five BA (Renamed as Associate Degree), 10 BS programs (4 years), two Associate Degree Programs, BBA program (4 years), Teacher Training Programs, M.Ed (One year), B.Ed (1-1/2 years), (2-1/2 years) and B.Ed (4 years).

Prospectuses and admission forms of all programs are available on the University's website.

The two-phase plan was launched to make the admissions' process more efficient and facilitating for the students. It was also aimed to streamline academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University April Post All

Recent Stories

Special Flight Departs From Tokyo for Greece to Tr ..

2 seconds ago

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

10 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago

Russian Election Commission Chief: If COVID-19 Sit ..

5 minutes ago

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 d ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.