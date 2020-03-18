Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to enroll students for 2nd phase admissions' till April 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for the 2nd phase admissions of the semester Spring, this year till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for the 2nd phase admissions of the semester Spring, this year till April 15.

As preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19, the inspiring students have been advised to send admissions' form through Post Offices or apply online. Students have also been advised to avoid visiting the University or its regional campuses till April 5.

According to Director Admissions on Wednesday, academic programs offered in the 2nd Phase admissions include: five M.

Sc programs, eight MA programs, eleven Post-graduate diplomas, five BA (Renamed as Associate Degree), 10 BS programs (4 years), two Associate Degree Programs, BBA program (4 years), Teacher Training Programs, M.Ed (One year), B.Ed (1-1/2 years), (2-1/2 years) and B.Ed (4 years).

Prospectuses and admission forms of all programs are available on the University's website.

The two-phase plan was launched to make the admissions' process more efficient and facilitating for the students. It was also aimed to streamline academic sessions for timely mailing of books and conducting examination.