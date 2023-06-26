Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Establish Swift Centers Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to establish "AIOU SWIFT Centers" across the country for the convenience of students and to ensure they have access to essential information related to academics, admissions, and examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to establish "AIOU SWIFT Centers" across the country for the convenience of students and to ensure they have access to essential information related to academics, admissions, and examinations.

According to the AIOU, after the digitization of universities, there was a need to provide online facilities to students in remote areas of the country, where internet and computer facilities are not available to students.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, the university established state-of-the-art computer labs in the regional offices of AIOU in the first phase to provide students with free internet and computer facilities.

Now in the second phase, AIOU SWIFT Centers are being established across the country, providing all necessary information and facilities to existing and new students.

These SWIFT Centers will be duly registered with AIOU to promote the academic services and activities of the university and serve as a digital facility centre for students. Applications have been invited for the establishment of these centres.

In this regard, an advertisement has been published in the national newspapers yesterday, containing all the information about terms and conditions, and procedures for the establishment of SWIFT centres.

Individuals having requisite facilities can apply online at swift.aiou.edu.pk. The last date for submission of the online application is July 7, 2023.

