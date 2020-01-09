UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold B.Ed Workshops From January 20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold B.Ed workshops from January 20

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold B.Ed workshops of semester, autumn 2019 from January 20, simultaneously throughout the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold B.Ed workshops of semester, autumn 2019 from January 20, simultaneously throughout the country.This is first-time that the B.Ed workshop going take place on the same date, for convenience of the students.

As per the University's rules and standing practices, students' attendance in the workshops is compulsory.The workshop will continue till April 21. According to the Directorate of Regional Services, the workshop's schedule has been designed according to the annual academic's Calendar that aimed at ensuring timely holding of the exams, as well as their announcement.

The workshops' schedule has been conveyed to the students at their postal addresses and the same has been placed at the University's website.As per the revised academic plan, there will be three-day workshop instead of two-day of each course of the B.Ed program for the scheduled semester.

