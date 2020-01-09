Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold B.Ed workshops from January 20

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold semester autumn 2019 B.Ed workshops throughout the country from January 20.

The workshop will continue till April 21,according to the Directorate of Regional Services on Thursday said.

He said that the workshops' schedule has been sent to the students at their postal addresses and the same has been placed at the University's website.