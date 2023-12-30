Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold Convocation In Islamabad, Other Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation in Islamabad, other cities

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Dr. Muhammed Anees has said the university is organizing a convocation which will be held in different cities of the country including Islamabad

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Dr. Muhammed Anees has said the university is organizing a convocation which will be held in different cities of the country including Islamabad.

He said degree holders of all programmes, who have secured 70 percent or more marks between 2004 and 2022, can register by January 5. Registered tutors, who have obtained a degree in any programme from AIOU, can also apply online. He said that the registration fee was Rs3,000 which they could deposit through ABL, MCB, UBL, FWBL and EasyPaisa, Jazz Cash and U Paisa.

All details are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi will give away medals and degrees to the students, he added,

Federal ministers, senior officials, vice chancellors, deans of Allama Iqbal Open University, professors, faculty members, students and social personalities will also participate in the ceremony.

More Stories From Education