Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will be held on Wednesday at Jinnah Convention Center to confer degrees to students.

According to a press release issued here, President, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will confer degrees and gold medals to the students.

Many distinguished guests, including Federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials of HEC, vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists, and eminent social personalities will participate in the convocation.

The full-dress rehearsal was held yesterday where the students showcased great discipline.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the convocation.