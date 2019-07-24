UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold Exams For Overseas Students From July 29

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:23 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday announced to hold the final exams of its students, residing in gulf states, on July 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Wednesday announced to hold the final exams of its students, residing in gulf states, on July 29.

Final exam of Metric, FA, BA, B.Ed (1.5years) and COL MBA programs for overseas students of (AIOU) would be conducted in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain by Pakistani missions there, a press release received here said.

�Roll number slips of enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. Besides, date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the University's official website to facilitate expat students.

�The University has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students and its Directorate of Overseas Pakistanis has made necessary arrangements to facilitate the students in the admission and examination process, through modern technologies.

A comprehensive plan for on-line teaching has also been introduced for this purpose.

The AIOU has also launched special academic programs for overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the Gulf countries for autumn 2019 session.

