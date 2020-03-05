(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an international conference on 'Seerat-un-Nabi' on the issue of health and nutritional in light of Quran and Sunnah here on Friday.

This is for the first time, that the University is arranging a gathering of experts from home and abroad to discuss an important topic, relating to human-health in light of the Islamic teachings.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum will preside over its opening session that is to take place at the University's main auditorium. The key-note speakers will be from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Sudan and Egypt.

The experts are expected to share their knowledge and latest studies on nutrition, health and lifestyle, said Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi.