Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold Int'l Moot On Material Sciences On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Int'l moot on material sciences on Saturday

Llama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 5th International conference on material sciences in respect of Nano-martial and Modelling here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 5th International conference on material sciences in respect of Nano-martial and Modelling here on Saturday.

It will be a three-day event that aimed at providing a forum to scientists, researchers and educators around the world to exchange state-of-the-art research and development on various aspects of Nano Material Modeling and Simulation for sustainable development.

This is in line with the university's consistent efforts to promote research-based activities on the issues relating to the society's overall development. The conference will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

According to Dean Sciences, Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas on Thursday, the Primary objectives of the event are to engage academicians in research discussions and to create opportunities for young generation to develop their professional skills in the field of material science.

The conference's deliberations will pave the way of fostering large-scale, long-term public-private cooperation to Nano Material Modeling and Simulation and infrastructure development.

This will also help analyzing and setting priorities for research, development and deployment and ensuring support for the most promising and beneficial activities.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan is one of the developing countries that needed to improve living standards of their people, by increasing research and developments in field of science and technology, through educational pursuits.

Such events also help to develop tools for simulating the interfacial properties like bulk network polymer, storing the data and deploying the tools through a simplified web interface.

