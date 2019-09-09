Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Matric/Intermediate exams from September 12

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its annual exams (Semester spring 2019) of Matric and Intermediate from September 12 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its annual exams (Semester spring 2019) of Matric and Intermediate from September 12 (Thursday).

The exams of teaching and some other programmes will also be started from the same date, on country-wide-level.

According to the Controller Exams, necessary arrangements for conducting the exams have been completed.

Roll number slips along the date-sheet have been dispatched to the enrolled students, at their postal addresses.

The date-sheet has been made available at the University's website.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, around 850 Exam Centres have been setup at the nearest residence or work places of the students.

All possible efforts have been made to hold the exams in transparent and fair manner. Special teams were being setup to supervise and monitor the exam process, the Controller exams added.