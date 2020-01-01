UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Increase Incentives For Market-oriented Research

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to enhance incentives for its academicians to encourage and motivate them to undertake applied market-oriented and innovative research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to enhance incentives for its academicians to encourage and motivate them to undertake applied market-oriented and innovative research.

A proposal to this effect has been adopted by the University's Executive Council on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, said a senior official of the University Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal while addressing a seminar held here on Wednesday.

The University's academicians and researchers of various departments attended the seminar and discussed application process and evaluation of National Research Programs for Universities (NRPU), said press release issued here on Tuesday.

The seminar was also addressed by the senior officials of the Higher education Commission (HEC) who briefed the participants about the process of undertaking research-based projects and eligibility criteria for winning research grants.

It was noted that NRPU is a flagship research program for funding research grants on competitive merit for high-level and promising research projects.

The main focus of the program is to address national priorities through basic and applied research. The HEC made sure that the research grants provided by the government should be properly utilized.

The speakers emphasized that the research proposals should demonstrate strategic relevance and impact to local industry and society.

The HEC and the AIOU's research grants' policy is aimed at improving the quality of teaching and developing research culture through innovative ways as well as upholding the concept of knowledge economy in true sense, they added.

The AIOU had laid down a basic framework of providing necessary incentives to its academic staff on publication of research journals. Financial incentives were given to encourage them to write in-depth articles on their relevant topics that could meet the international standard and help country to address its socio-economic problems.

An office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization had also been set-up at the main campus to transfer the research-finding to the end-users, the official of the AIOU added.

