Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch teachers' training programs from September 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, autumn 2019 from September 1

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, autumn 2019 from September 1.The programs will be in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).The MEd one year to comprise five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University also offers one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration are also being offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.