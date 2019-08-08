UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Launch Teachers' Training Programs From September 1

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch teachers' training programs from September 1

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, autumn 2019 from September 1

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers' training programs (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, autumn 2019 from September 1.The programs will be in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).The MEd one year to comprise five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.The University also offers one and half year BEd program, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the program.Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration are also being offered.

Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University September HEC 2019 From

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to launch teac ..

37 seconds ago

Two Killed in Blast at Military Range in Russia's ..

38 seconds ago

JI Amir Siraj ul Haq announces to hold protest ral ..

40 seconds ago

China should encourage Pakistani exports to balanc ..

41 seconds ago

UAE concludes WTO dispute following Qatar’s with ..

18 minutes ago

High level consultative meeting discusses National ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.