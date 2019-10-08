Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to lay special focus on promoting Islamic studies

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to lay special focus on promoting Islamic education through its various academic programs.In this connection, two BS programs-Islamic studies and Arabic of four-year duration have been launched from the coming semester, autumn 2019, it was announced here on Tuesday

According to Director Admissions, the aspiring students could enroll themselves in these programs by October 15.The University has introduced a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, Master's, M.Phil.

and Doctoral programs.The University's five separate departments, Arabic, Quran and Tafseer, SHARI'AH (ISLAMIC LAW & JURISPRUDENCE), ISLAMIC THOUGHT, HISTORY AND CULTURE and HADITH AND SEERAH are running various programs.