Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to make available text books Online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester.

The students who will opt for the Online books could be able to get a reasonable fees concession.

Meanwhile, the University will continue the existing practice of sending books to its enrolled students by post.

This was decided at Regional Heads conference held through video-conferencing.

Addressing the Head of 49 regional offices, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the University was empowering its 49 regional offices, with additional resources enabling them to handle students-related affairs more efficiently and to its expand academic network.� In order to bring the maximum number of people into the academic network, supporting facilities were being enhanced, he said adding the University was also gradually moving towards automation and Online system to make admission, books mailing and examination process more students friendly.

Through its various scholarships schemes, they were making sure that no deserving person should be deprived of education, owing to financial constraints, he added.� At the outset, Director Regional Affairs Inamullah Shiekh deliberated upon the University's priorities and future targets, relating to the ongoing admissions and online tutors allocation system, that is to be enforced from first of November next.

The regional directors, during day-long deliberations reviewed the ongoing admissions (Autumn 2019) and discussed ways and means to further improve students enrollment in its various programmes.

The conference was also participated by the Deans, who spoke about the news academic programmes introduced from the new semester, autumn 2019.

These programmes, they said are market-based and meet the contemporary needs, they said hoping maximum number of students will take benefit of them, and will enroll themselves in these programmes by October 15, that is the last day of admission in the post-graduate disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor further said, technology would be steering-force behind all the University's operation. The University was working on a 15-month road-map for bringing automation at various levels. He assured that the technology-based operation would be students facilitating.

He hoped that the regional directors will put their best efforts to increase admissions in their respective areas through a motivation campaign. He advised them to strictly follow the academic Calendar so that all the process, including mailing of books and examination could take place in time.

The Regional Directors thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for further strengthening and facilitating them in the running the University's affairs as per the need of the students and ensuring availability of quality education to All.