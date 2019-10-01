UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Make Available Text Books Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to make available text books Online

As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester.

The students who will opt for the Online books could be able to get a reasonable fees concession.

Meanwhile, the University will continue the existing practice of sending books to its enrolled students by post.

This was decided at Regional Heads conference held through video-conferencing.

Addressing the Head of 49 regional offices, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the University was empowering its 49 regional offices, with additional resources enabling them to handle students-related affairs more efficiently and to its expand academic network.� In order to bring the maximum number of people into the academic network, supporting facilities were being enhanced, he said adding the University was also gradually moving towards automation and Online system to make admission, books mailing and examination process more students friendly.

Through its various scholarships schemes, they were making sure that no deserving person should be deprived of education, owing to financial constraints, he added.� At the outset, Director Regional Affairs Inamullah Shiekh deliberated upon the University's priorities and future targets, relating to the ongoing admissions and online tutors allocation system, that is to be enforced from first of November next.

The regional directors, during day-long deliberations reviewed the ongoing admissions (Autumn 2019) and discussed ways and means to further improve students enrollment in its various programmes.

The conference was also participated by the Deans, who spoke about the news academic programmes introduced from the new semester, autumn 2019.

These programmes, they said are market-based and meet the contemporary needs, they said hoping maximum number of students will take benefit of them, and will enroll themselves in these programmes by October 15, that is the last day of admission in the post-graduate disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor further said, technology would be steering-force behind all the University's operation. The University was working on a 15-month road-map for bringing automation at various levels. He assured that the technology-based operation would be students facilitating.

He hoped that the regional directors will put their best efforts to increase admissions in their respective areas through a motivation campaign. He advised them to strictly follow the academic Calendar so that all the process, including mailing of books and examination could take place in time.

The Regional Directors thanked the Vice Chancellor for the steps he had taken for further strengthening and facilitating them in the running the University's affairs as per the need of the students and ensuring availability of quality education to All.

Related Topics

Technology Education Allama Iqbal Open University October November 2019 Post All From Best

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award announce International S ..

4 minutes ago

Second consecutive win by an innings’ margin for ..

14 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy presents intellectual property ..

26 minutes ago

Catalan Independence Activists Block Roads in Giro ..

few seconds

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 seconds ago

Federal Govt to take up issues of citrus growers w ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.