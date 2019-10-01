UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Make Available Text Books Online

Tue 01st October 2019

As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester.

The students who will opt for the Online books, could be able to get a reasonable fee's concession.

Meanwhile, the University will continue the existing practice of sending books to its enrolled students by post.This was decided at Regional Heads' conference held through video-conferencing.

