Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), to modernize learning materials: VC AIOU

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood Wednesday said that there is a dire need to adopt and generalize the modern methods of Ed-Tech to speed up the process of learning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood Wednesday said that there is a dire need to adopt and generalize the modern methods of Ed-Tech to speed up the process of learning.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day training workshop on "ed-tech skills: teaching in Hybrid/Blended and Face to Face learning mode" he said that AIOU is paying special attention to modernizing learning and planned to produce learning material in the form of videos. In the first phase, videos of BS programs will be recorded," the VC said.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood further said that universities are known for their faculties and AIOU especially focuses on teacher training.

He thanked the Higher education Commission (HEC) for providing support in organizing the training workshop.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Director, HEC Wajiha Ali Syed congratulated the faculty members on the completion of the training and said that the faculty members had learned a lot of ed-tech skills in these three days.

The three-day workshop was organized by the Department of Secondary Teacher Education AIOU in collaboration with the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

More than 50 faculty members from the four faculties of the university were trained in the three-day workshop.